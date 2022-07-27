What would you name a new Sixers arena? Apparently, anything but 76 Place.

Following last week’s announcement of a proposed Sixers arena at 10th and Market Streets in Center City, The Inquirer looked to readers for some inspiration on a name. Of course, the $1.3 billion proposal isn’t a done deal, and it’s common for stadiums and other venues to bear the name of a corporate sponsor that buys the naming rights.

But it’s fun to dream.

While the proposed arena doesn’t have a name attached to it yet, the development project is called 76 Place.

The dozens of submissions that came in ranged from the serious to the funny, some paying a nod to history — while others we couldn’t include in a family-friendly newspaper. Here were some of our favorites.

The historical

Twelfth Colony Arena: “Pennsylvania was 12th of the 13 original colonies. Philadelphia is a historical city, inside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and it would be great if the arena’s name reflected that.”

The Gallery: “It pays homage to a former entertainment & shopping destination located at the site. Would likely get a lot of buy in from Philadelphian’s as opposed to some contrived thing like ‘76ers Place.’”

Keystone Court: Pa. is the Keystone State and it’s our home “court.”

Benjamin Lay Arena

Freedom Philly: “Historically, the city represents Freedom, so with respect to Elton John and the former WTT team.”

Brotherly Love Arena

Unity Arena: “Philadelphia known as the city of brotherly love. Think it would be cool to have the Arena tie into what Philadelphia is all about.”

Ben’s Den

Poor Richards Arena

Franklins Floor

Continental Court

Wilt Chamberlain and nods to the Sixers

Wilt Chamberlain Centre

The Wilt: “It both honors the greatest and describes the Sixers’ playoff experience.”

Erving Arena at Market East

Sixers Court At The Fanatics Center : “Gives the place a more local appeal. Fanatics being a company owned by Micheal Rubin.”

The Sixers Sphere

The Process Pantheon

The jokesters

The punny