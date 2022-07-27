What would you name a new Sixers arena? Apparently, anything but 76 Place.

Following last week’s announcement of a proposed Sixers arena at 10th and Market Streets in Center City, The Inquirer looked to readers for some inspiration on a name. Of course, the $1.3 billion proposal isn’t a done deal, and it’s common for stadiums and other venues to bear the name of a corporate sponsor that buys the naming rights.

But it’s fun to dream.

While the proposed arena doesn’t have a name attached to it yet, the development project is called 76 Place.

The dozens of submissions that came in ranged from the serious to the funny, some paying a nod to history — while others we couldn’t include in a family-friendly newspaper. Here were some of our favorites.

The historical

  • Twelfth Colony Arena: “Pennsylvania was 12th of the 13 original colonies. Philadelphia is a historical city, inside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and it would be great if the arena’s name reflected that.”

  • The Gallery: “It pays homage to a former entertainment & shopping destination located at the site. Would likely get a lot of buy in from Philadelphian’s as opposed to some contrived thing like ‘76ers Place.’”

  • Keystone Court: Pa. is the Keystone State and it’s our home “court.”

  • Benjamin Lay Arena

  • Freedom Philly: “Historically, the city represents Freedom, so with respect to Elton John and the former WTT team.”

  • Brotherly Love Arena

  • Unity Arena: “Philadelphia known as the city of brotherly love. Think it would be cool to have the Arena tie into what Philadelphia is all about.”

  • Ben’s Den

  • Poor Richards Arena

  • Franklins Floor

  • Continental Court

Wilt Chamberlain and nods to the Sixers

  • Wilt Chamberlain Centre

  • The Wilt: “It both honors the greatest and describes the Sixers’ playoff experience.”

  • Erving Arena at Market East

  • Sixers Court At The Fanatics Center: “Gives the place a more local appeal. Fanatics being a company owned by Micheal Rubin.”

  • The Sixers Sphere

  • The Process Pantheon

The jokesters

The punny

The corporate acknowledgements