How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup.

The 76ers’ version of the “James Gang” is vital to their postseason success.

And that won’t only be the case in their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. The grouping of James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Paul Reed, Georges Niang, and Jalen McDaniels will be needed if the Sixers are planning to play into June.

The Sixers have traditionally struggled when Joel Embiid is out of games, especially in the playoffs. They also struggled in Monday’s 96-84 Game 2 victory over the Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. But that came after they showed promise in Saturday’s Game 1 victory.

“I think we took too long to get into our rhythm and in our offense, when before we did a good job of getting our stuff,” Niang said. “I think we’ll have to continue to improve on that in Game 3.”

The Sixers are off Tuesday. The grouping will work on regaining their rhythm Wednesday before facing the Nets in Game 3 Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

“We have to be more organized,” McDaniels said. “Just getting to our spots faster. So we can execute our plays with the spacing and stuff like that. We have to get to the corners and spread out and just get James room to operate. I feel like whatever he does, our spacing is everything.”

The unit, which is determined to show that it can make an impact, began with Harden and Sixers coach Doc Rivers being on the same page and deciding who shares the floor with him at the start of the second and fourth quarters, which is when Embiid usually takes a break and Harden becomes the focal point of the offense. They realized it was best to pair Harden with multiple defenders and sharp-shooting Niang.

“And I think that group with Melt, J Mac, and P Reed, we get it, " Harden said, “Obviously, everything isn’t going to be great. But defensively, we have to get stops and then offensively, as much space as we can. I’ll do all the work and guys will be ready to shoot and make plays, finishing.”

This lineup wasn’t impressive in limited time during the regular season. However, there’s reasons to be optimistic.

McDaniels, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team trade in February, is finally comfortable in his role. Harden is now comfortable playing alongside Reed. Melton is the reliable sixth man who spent a chunk of this season in the starting lineup. And as the team’s best pure shooter, Niang has the ability to stretch the floor.

Together, they put Game 1 out of reach with a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter to give the Sixers a commanding, 103-83, advantage with 8 minutes, 1 seconds remaining.

Saturday “was a great example of that,” Harden said. “That unit is going to be extremely key. The start of the second quarter, start of the fourth quarter, that’s a big part of the game. If we can manage it and be even or even take the lead, then that’s a bonus for us.”

Niang, who didn’t take a shot in Game 2, started the run on Saturday with a three-pointer and Reed scored the Sixers’ next seven points. He converted on a finger roll, reverse layup, and reverse dunk off a Harden feed while being fouled. The third-year center made the ensuing foul shot to complete the three-point play.

“Early in the year, James wanted no one else on the floor but [reserve center Montrezl Harrell],” Doc Rivers said. “He felt he’s the better offensive player. We tried to convince him that you need defense, too, with that group. I think Paul, in particular, has kind of grown in James’ confidence. That’s important for James to be able to trust that he can pass it to him and finish, and that Paul will make the right play. And that’s what James had a major concern with.”

Reed finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Meanwhile, Melton had six points and a steal. McDaniels added five points on 2-for-2 shooting. And Niang made 2 of 4 three-pointers while scoring eight points.

But on Monday, Reed and Melton were the only reserves who had solid performances.

Reed finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting along with three rebounds (all offensive), two turnovers, and one block in 10:59. Melton had nine points, two blocks, and a steal in 21:17. McDaniels and Niang failed to score. Niang had three fouls, two turnovers, and zero shot attempts. And Harden had eight points on 3-for-13 shooting along with seven assists, four steals, and five turnovers.

“I think adding Jalen with James, we have a defensive group on the floor with James,” Rivers said. “He’s still scoring now. Before we had a bunch of offensive guys on the floor and if we didn’t score, we got mauled on the other end. So I think just that group has been really good with James.”

Niang is just as important. He balances things out and has great on-court rapport with Harden. Plus, the Sixers are successful when he makes three-pointers at a high rate.

The Sixers are 26-4 when Niang makes at least three three-pointers. They’re 15-2 when the stretch four makes at least four. Significant numbers.