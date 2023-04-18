Skip to content
Sixers rally to overtake Brooklyn Nets in second half, take home 96-84 win and 2-0 series lead

In a game where Joel Embiid and James Harden struggled, it was Tyrese Maxey who stepped up and led the way with 33 big points.

Sixers center Joel Embiid celebrates after forward Tobias Harris sinks a three-pointer in the third quarter of their Game 2 win.
Doc Rivers called a timeout 61 seconds into Monday’s third quarter, after a Spencer Dinwiddie bucket put the Brooklyn Nets up by seven points on the 76ers.

Then, the Sixers’ avalanche began.

Three-pointers by Tyrese Maxey (twice), Tobias Harris and James Harden. A game-tying driving finish by Joel Embiid. Two dunks and a putback by Harris. And one timeout by the Nets, with the Sixers egging on a suddenly roaring crowd celebrating their team now with an eight-point advantage.

That game-altering stretch gave the Sixers the lead they never relinquished in a 96-84 victory Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

The series will next shift to Brooklyn for Thursday’s Game 3 and Saturday’s Game 4, where the Sixers will have the opportunity to finish off their first playoff-series sweep since a 1991 first-round win against the Milwaukee Bucks back when opening series were only a best-of-five.

The Nets initially remained within striking distance even after the Sixers’ outburst. But after an old-fashioned three-point play cut the Sixers’ lead to 69-68 less than two minutes into the final quarter, they came up empty on five consecutive possessions to allow the Sixers to regain an eight-point advantage on a Harris bucket with less than eight minutes remaining.

Brooklyn never got closer than five points after that, on a night they shot 37.5% from the floor while the Sixers dominated the boards, 56-33, and had a 18-0 edge in second-chance points.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 10 points in a clunky first half, when they committed 12 turnovers the Nets converted into 13 points and made just four of their 16 three-point tries.

Maxey finished with 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting (6-of-13 from three-point range) to bounce back from a Game 1 when he went just 3-of-8 from the floor. Harris added 20 points and 12 rebounds to continue his strong playoff start. That scoring production was needed on a night Sixers stars Embiid and Harden went a combined 9-of-24 from the floor.

Embiid and Harden uneven

Embiid split two defenders as he barreled down the lane for a two-handed jam, then hit a turnaround jumper to put the Sixers up 89-78 late in the fourth.

Those were two exclamation points on the Sixers’ win. But before that, the MVP frontrunner had a quiet scoring night by his standards. He finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds (tying his season high) and seven assists.

Embiid attempted only five first-half shots, but did pull down 15 rebounds and dished out five assists during that span. He only had three attempts during the game’s first 17 minutes, before he missed a leaner at the 4:06 mark of the second quarter and then got blocked by Cam Johnson on a outback attempt.

Harden also struggled to score early, missing seven consecutive shots after converting his first attempt inside (an issue during Game 1). He finished 3-of-13 from the floor overall for eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Cam Johnson catches fire

After Mikal Bridges torched the Sixers with 23 first-half points Saturday, the other player who joined the Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade deal caught fire in Monday’s initial 24 minutes.

Johnson exploded for 22 first-half points, already surpassing his playoff career high before the break. He went 4-of-7 from long range but also threw down two monster dunks, including posterizing Embiid in the half’s final minute.

And like Game 1, the Sixers did a much better job limiting Johnson in the second half (six points). He attempted three shots — all three-pointers from the right corner — with one make in the third period. And Embiid paid Johnson back with a monster dunk on a driving attempt with about four minutes to play.

Bridges, meanwhile, finished Monday with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. The Philly native and former Villanova star and Sixers draft pick added six assists and four rebounds.

