James Harden listed as questionable with Achilles soreness in advance of Wednesday’s game vs. Chicago Bulls

James Harden is listed as questionable with left Achilles soreness for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

This comes one day after the 76ers point guard had one of his worst shooting performances of the season.

Harden finished with a season-low five points in Monday’s 109-105 double-overtime loss to the Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. He was just 2 of 14 shooting on the night — including his six three-point attempts. Harden also committed five turnovers. He did finish with a game-high 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Harden will be missed if he doesn’t play on Wednesday. Excelling as a facilitator, he leads the NBA in assists at 10.8 per game.

This isn’t the first injury Harden has faced. The 10-time All-Star missed 14 games earlier this season with a strained tendon in his right foot.