James Harden, Jalen McDaniels will sit out Sixers’ game at Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — James Harden (Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) will miss Wednesday’s 76ers game at the Bulls, the team announced, while P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is still questionable to play.

Harden is coming off a 2-for-14 shooting performance in Monday’s loss to the Bulls, and coach Doc Rivers said after that game that he “thought [Harden] was hurting a little bit.” McDaniels missed two games last week with his injury, and appeared to be in visible discomfort while moving on the floor in his two games since returning to the floor March 18 at the Indiana Pacers.

Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that neither injury is a long-term concern.

”It’s just flared up a couple times,” the coach said, “and we decided, instead of doing the back-and-forth, the dance, let’s just sit them down, get them rest and make sure it’s right. Especially going into the playoffs, you just want guys to be right. No reason to take any chances.”

Harden leads the NBA in assists (10.8 per game) — including totaling 12 against the Bulls in Monday’s double-overtime loss — while also averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. McDaniels has averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games since the Sixers acquired him at the mid-February trade deadline.

Tucker has missed the past two games with his ailment. The veteran starter is averaging 3.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 66 games in his first season in Philly.

The Sixers enter Wednesday’s rematch against Chicago with a 48-23 record, and one game back of the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference.