TORONTO — In February, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and rappers Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Jay-Z were part of a group that bought vintage sports jersey maker Mitchell & Ness.

Now the Philly based sports clothing company has added a ‘who’s who’ to its ownership team that includes 76ers All-Stars James Harden and Joel Embiid.

The expanded group includes NBA standouts LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and CJ McCollum and NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures co-founder Rich Kleiman, Philly native and actor Kevin Hart, Klutch Sports Group CEO and founder Rich Paul, record executive and Translation marketing agency founder Steve Stoute and entertainment executive and manager Scooter Braun are the other new owners.

In February, Rubin, a former Sixers owner, teamed up Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Carter and Tik Tok’s D’Amelio family to buy Mitchell and Ness for $250 million.

At the time, Fanatics owned 75% of the company while the other investors combined to own the rest.

“Mitchell & Ness is an iconic brand and a pioneer within our industry,” Rubin said in a statement Wednesday. “Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia we looked at Mitchell & Ness as a badge of pride, and I truly believe this legendary brand has no limit.”

Established in 1904, Mitchell and Ness began as a sports equipment manufacturer. Then after making football and baseball uniforms, the business focused on recreating vintage jerseys in 1983. Mitchell & Ness is the oldest sporting company in Philly.

Thybulle happy to be in Canada

Matisse Thybulle did something Tuesday he hadn’t done since Dec. 28: He went for a nice walk in Toronto.

“The leaves are changing,” he said. “The weather’s still pretty decent. It’s still Toronto. It’s just nice to be allowed back into Toronto.”

Canada dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month. The policy change allows all unvaccinated players, such as Thybulle, to enter the country, making him available to play against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

The rule, which was in effect from Jan.15 through last month, denied Thybulle access into Canada. As a result, Thybulle couldn’t travel to Toronto for last season’s April 7 game against the Raptors. He also missed the road games in the Sixers’ opening-round playoff series versus Toronto.

“Honestly, it’s just exciting to be here in the view of the team,” he said, “whereas I couldn’t at the end of last season.”

Despite being a reigning two-time All-Defensive second-team selection, Thybulle has played fewer than six minutes combined in the first four games.