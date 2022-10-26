TORONTO — De’Anthony Melton was still listed as questionable in Wednesday’s early afternoon injury report. But the 76ers guard swears he’ll be ready to play Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

“I’m going to be solid,” Melton said following Wednesday’s shootaround. “I’ll be good today.”

The guard, who’s dealing with tightness in his right inner thigh, participated in the shootaround. He also took part in extra shooting afterward.

Melton was first placed on the injury report on Tuesday, following Monday’s 120-106 home victory over the Indiana Pacers. It was the team’s fourth game of the season.

“It’s solid,” he said of his thigh. “Honestly, I just felt like a little tightness just from playing and stuff like that. But probably, you know, as the games start to add up, stuff like that. But I feel good.”

Melton said this was one of the first few times that he has experienced thigh tightness. He thinks an awkward step might may caused the discomfort.

The fifth-year veteran is averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 18.3 minutes per game. A three-and-D standout, Melton is also shooting 40% on three-pointers.

He posted his best performance as a Sixer against the Pacers, finishing with season highs of 11 points and five rebounds. Melton also had season highs in three-pointers made (two) and attempts (four).