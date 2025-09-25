Sixers guard Jared McCain suffers torn thumb ligament in offseason workout

Jared McCain suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, the 76ers confirmed.

It is another injury setback for McCain, who last season was an early Rookie of the Year front-runner before he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-December. He averaged 15.3 points while shooting 38.3% from three-point range in 23 games before the injury. McCain was viewed as a potential starter alongside Tyrese Maxey or a backup point guard option after recovering from knee surgery.

The Sixers said in a statement that McCain and the team are “consulting with specialists on next steps, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.” UCL tears typically require between four and 12 weeks to heal, depending on the severity and whether surgery is required. The Sixers begin formal practices Saturday ahead of their Oct. 22 season opener against the Celtics in Boston.

McCain’s injury could mean more playing time for rookie VJ Edgecombe, whom the Sixers drafted third overall this summer. It also could impact the contract negotiations with Quentin Grimes, who remains unsigned as a restricted free agent and will not attend Friday’s media day or the team’s trip to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for two preseason games against the New York Knicks.

