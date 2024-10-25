Jordan Brand signs Sixers guard Jared McCain to a footwear and apparel deal

Sixers rookie Jared McCain signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand just two games into his young career. The 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft is one of only a few rookies in his class to join the brand.

The former Duke standout has established himself as a star on and off the court. The 6-foot-3 guard was a true deep threat in college — knocking down 41.3% of his three-point attempts. One of his most memorable moments came from Duke’s second round March Madness win over James Madison, where he hit eight three-pointers and finished with 30 points.

When he’s not hooping, McCain is entertaining his 3.8 million followers on TikTok. We’ll likely see him sporting the latest Jordan gear and footwear while he connects with fans going forward.

But McCain isn’t the only Sixer to sign with a major shoe brand in recent years. He joins Tyrese Maxey (New Balance), Joel Embiid (Sketchers), Kelly Oubre Jr. (Converse), and Paul George (Nike).

The rest of Jordan Brand’s 2024 rookie class includes the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, Raptors’ Ja’Kobe Walter, and Spurs’ Stephon Castle.