Sixers’ Jared McCain living his best NBA life after playing well and receiving LeBron James’ jersey

LOS ANGELES — In the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, LeBron James had a moment with 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain at the foul line.

The Lakers star and the NBA’s best player in this era tapped McCain on his side and said something. McCain, with his $1 million smile, responded “Thank you.”

Advertisement

“He actually recognized my parents were in the crowd,” McCain said. “He was like, ‘I see them over there. Keep going.’ Just cool to see someone — again, each is like someone I’ve watched for so long, especially him.”

» READ MORE: Sixers losing streak reaches five after latest setback against Lebron James and the Lakers

The exchange with James was one part of their interaction.

After the game, James presented McCain with a signed No. 23 game jersey. This came two games after Phoenix Suns perennial All-NBA forward Kevin Durant presented the 20-year-old with his Suns game jersey.

“I feel like I say it every single game,” McCain said. “Every game is like a dream come true. Obviously, we’re trying to win every game and every possession. We’re trying to get a stop. But I always look back like five years ago [and] think about what I would have thought [and] how I’m feeling [currently].

“It’s insane. I’m on the Philadelphia 76ers, I’m in the NBA and I’m in a position [where I’m] guarding LeBron James. If I would have told that to my freshman year, high school self, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s just crazy to even be in this position.”

McCain, a two-time California Gatorade Player of the Year, had his best game as a pro Friday.

» READ MORE: Jared McCain was an unstoppable force in high school — and he proved that against a few Philly-area powers

The 16th pick in June’s NBA draft finished with 18 points while making a career-high four three-pointers to go with two assists as the seventh man.

Things are coming easier for the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, who’s averaging 8.1 points and shooting 33.3% on three-pointers.

“I think the more experience, like anything, the more experience you get, you’re going to get more comfortable,” he said. “And for me, I think that’s what it is. Stuff is starting to slow down. I know what shots to take. Even now I’m still learning you can’t go in that far. You get your stuff blocked. I’ve seen AD [Anthony Davis], I think Jaxson Hayes got me, but I’m learning.

“I’m going to continue to learn from it and work on those small floats, the easy pull-ups that I can just get to in the midrange. Then obviously continuing to practice the three.”