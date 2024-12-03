Sixers guard Jared McCain is named Eastern Conference rookie of the month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jared McCain was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month on Tuesday.

The 76ers guard led all rookies in scoring at 16.0 points per game in October and November. McCain became the team’s seventh player to win the award and the first since Ben Simmons during the 2017-18 season.

McCain also led all rookies with seven games scoring at least 20 points and two games with 30 or more points, highlighted by his career-high 34 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13. The 16th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, McCain finished that game with 10 assists to join Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Simmons as the only Sixers rookies with at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game.

McCain joined Iverson (11 times), Joel Embiid (10), and Jerry Stackhouse (eight) as the only Sixers rookies to score at least 20 points seven times.

He also had three games with at least five three-pointers. McCain’s 38 three-pointers through his first 15 games were the most by a rookie in franchise history, surpassing Iverson’s record of 36 in 1996.

The franchise’s other rookie of the month winners were Stackhouse, Iverson (twice), Michael Carter-Williams (four times), Embiid (three times), Dario Šarić (two times), and Simmons (four times).

Memphis Grizzlies swingman Jaylen Wells is the Western Conference rookie of the month.