Sixers sign Pete Nance to two-way contract amid center injuries

CHARLOTTE — In need of a post player, the 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract. To create a roster spot, the team parted ways with two-way shooting guard Lester Quiñones.

Nance’s signing comes at a time when Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona were the only available centers heading into Tuesday’s NBA Cup game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Even that was misleading, considering the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Yabusele is a power forward who plays center out of need.

The 6-8, 235-pound rookie Bona was the only other available center with seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid (left knee injury management/personal reasons) and Andre Drummond (sprained right ankle) being sidelined.

Nance, 24, is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance Sr., and the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks post player Larry Nance Jr., who’s in his 10th NBA season.

The 6-11, 230-pound Nance provides needed size. He played in eight games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, only averaging 0.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 3.4 minutes. Nance has displayed versatility in the NBA G-League with the Cleveland Charge this season. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks in eight Showcase Cup games.

Nance went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2023.

Quiñones averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.3 minutes in four games with the Sixers.

NBA rosters are allowed to carry three two-way players in addition to 15 standard roster players. Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. are the Sixers’ other two-way players.

Drummond will miss Tuesday’s game against the Hornets along with games against the Magic on Wednesday and Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. He will be reevaluated this weekend.

Embiid will miss his fifth straight game on Tuesday. The 2023 league MVP has only played in four games this season.

Maxey finds his rhythm

Tyrese Maxey has regained his long-range shooting touch.

The All-Star point guard has made 50% of his three-pointers (17 of 34) in his last four games. This comes after Maxey made just 26.5% of his three-pointers in his first eight games of the season.

He made 37.3% of his three-pointers last season, 42.7% during the 2021-22 season and a career-best 43.4% in 2022-23.

Trio expected to return

Sixers forward Caleb Martin (upper back soreness) and reserve point guards Kyle Lowry (strained right hip) and Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness) are all listed as probable for Tuesday. Jackson sat out Saturday’s road game against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry has been sidelined five games and Martin has missed two.