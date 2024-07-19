Jared McCain has taken his lumps in the summer league, but will ‘maintain confidence no matter what’

LAS VEGAS — Jared McCain is experiencing something new at NBA Summer League: playing on a professional level with a target on his back.

That’s perhaps the best way to describe his play through six games on the 76ers summer league team. The No. 16 pick in last month’s draft is adjusting to NBA speed and athleticism. And as one of the Sixers’ headliners, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound guard is drawing opponents’ best perimeter defenders.

That combination has had negative impact on the former Duke standout thus far.

McCain is shooting 26.1% — including 25% on three-pointers — while averaging 14.3 points through three NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas. He shot 29.4% overall and 18.8% on threes in three games at last week’s Salt Lake City Summer League.

While he would like to shoot better, McCain is looking at this summer as a beneficial learning experience.

“I think one thing with being in the NBA, these are the best players in the world,” said McCain, whose Sixers (2-1) face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. “And you have to maintain your confidence no matter what.”

He also realizes NBA players don’t have a lot of time in between games to sulk over poor performances.

On Monday, McCain scored 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting — including going 3-of-10 on threes — in a 97-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He was held scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting in the second half.

But he had to quickly turn his attention to Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

McCain finished with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and a steal as the Sixers defeated Minnesota, 92-90. He showed slight improvement, making 5-of-16 shots — including 2-of-8 three-pointers.

“It’s crazy because of the bounce back,” the California native said. “You have to come right back with another mindset. Personally for me, I want to come back and be aggressive, be smart, try not to force things.

“But you watch film. I think for me, I’m learning just how to be a pro whether that’s off the court, on the court, watching film with my coaches, watching film by myself, see what I can do with my daily routine to help things. So I think just being a pro.”

McCain also knows summer league struggles aren’t an indicator of one’s NBA career.

Steph Curry, Derrick Rose, LeBron James, and Tim Duncan all had poor summer league stints and went on to become future league MVPs.

And McCain should get more open looks during the regular season when opponents focus on slowing down All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. He’ll come in to stretch the floor for the trio.

But as one of this summer’s primary options, McCain has been forced to take a lot of rushed and off-balanced shots with defenders draped over him.

“One of my favorite quotes is whatever you’re going through, you are growing through,” McCain said. “So whatever I’m doing in life, it’s always a learning lesson from it. So I think in this regular season, I’ll find a routine and obviously get more open looks just being a spacer.

“I think it’s a little bit different, the way I’m going to be playing during the season, so just learning how to adjust.”