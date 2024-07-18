Pat Williams, GM who built the Sixers’ 1983 NBA title team, dies at 84

The NBA community lost one of its most beloved executives with the passing of Philadelphia native Pat Williams.

The longtime executive, who built the 1983 NBA champion 76ers and cofounded the Orlando Magic, died Wednesday in Orlando. He was 84.

His passing in an Orlando hospital, which was announced by the Magic, was caused by complications from viral pneumonia, according to the team.

Williams joined the Sixers in 1968 as their business manager. His promotions and elaborate halftime shows combined with the team’s success led to the Sixers ranking third in attendance during the 1968-69 season. Afterward Williams had general manager stints with the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks before returning to the Sixers as GM in 1974.

He built the 1983 championship team over time by trading for Julius Erving and Moses Malone and drafting Mo Cheeks and Andrew Toney. He left the organization in 1986 and joined Orlando-area businessman Jimmy Hewitt to work to bring an NBA expansion team to Orlando.

The city was awarded a team in 1987, and the Magic made their debut in the 1989-90 season.

“There is no Orlando Magic without Pat Williams,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was held in such high regard in the basketball community and was a friend to me and so many generations of league executives. Pat was never at a loss for a kind and supportive word and always brought great enthusiasm, energy and optimism to everything he did throughout his more than 50 years in the NBA.”

Williams served as Orlando’s GM from the team’s inception until 1996. He drafted Shaquille O’Neal first overall in 1992. A year later, he had another No. 1 pick, but traded Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round picks.

In 2012, Williams received the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired from the Magic from a “largely ceremonial position” in 2019.

Williams is survived by his wife, Ruth, and their 19 children, 14 of whom were adopted.

“A native Philadelphian, Pat Williams spent a dozen years as the general manager of his hometown team, including presiding over the 1983 champion 76ers. A true NBA legend, Williams later helped found the Orlando Magic in the late 1980s. In all, he spent more than 50 years in and around our game.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the Williams family and their friends.”