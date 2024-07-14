Sixers first-round pick Jared McCain is ‘trying to learn’ while adjusting to the NBA game

LAS VEGAS – Jared McCain has low expectations.

The Salt Lake City and NBA summer leagues are new ventures for the 76ers first-round draft pick.

“I’m really just trying to learn,” said McCain. “... I’m just trying to do my part. I think I came out better than I finished in Utah. But I’m happy. I’m a rookie. There’s going to be ups and downs. I have to stay as even keel as I can. And just control what I can control.”

But the 6-foot-2, 203-pound guard says the biggest difference is the summer league pace is faster than his one-and-done season at Duke. He’s finding out that players get up and down the court a lot in the NBA. And McCain is also in the process of learning the Sixers’ and league terminology.

Based on Friday afternoon, he’s determined to get up to speed with both.

McCain studied film with Sixers assistant coach Bryan Gates while teammates participated in post-practice shooting drills. After most players exited the gym, the 20-year-old had an uptempo on-court workout under the supervision of assistant coach Rico Hines.

One of McCain’s immediate goals was to regain his shooting stroke ahead of Saturday night’s NBA Summer League opener against the Detroit Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center.

Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen.

McCain made 4 of 14 shots, including going 1-for-6 on three-pointers, while scoring 11 points in the Sixers’ 94-81 victory. He’s shooting 4-for-22 from deep in a combined four games through the two summer leagues.

“I think he’s doing all the right things on defense,” said assistant coach Matt Brase, who leads the summer league team. “He’s playing hard. He’s doing that, and the shot’s going to come. You know, it’s nothing we are concerned about it. He’s a highly talented player. And you know, he’s figuring it out. He’s played four professional basketball games so far.

“But we love his competitiveness on the defensive end. He’s in the bodies. He’s gettin deflections, all that stuff. All the offense will come when it needs to come.”

The Sixers selected McCain with the 16th pick of the NBA draft on June 26 in large part because of his elite three-point shooting.

But while he displayed versatility and toughness, the California native’s three-point shooting woes began at from the start of last week’s SLC Summer League.

McCain shot just 18.8% from deep over three games in Utah. He also only made 66.7% of his free throws. In his final SLC game, a 93-85 loss to the Utah Jazz, McCain had two points on 1-for-9 shooting — including 0-for-3 on three-pointers.

All this comes after McCain shot 41.4% on three-pointers during college. He set a Blue Devils freshman single-game record with eight threes while scoring a career-best 35 points against Florida State on Feb. 17. McCain later matched his record while finishing with 30 points against James Madison in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the three-point distance has changed.

The college three-point line is 22 feet and 1 ¾ inches away from the center of the basket, and 21-7 ⅞ from the corners. Meanwhile, the NBA line is 23-9 from the center and 22 feet in the corner.

Has the extended distance affected his shooting? And could it be a combination of the increased distance and the speed of the game?

“Yeah, I think a lot of it is adjusting,” McCain said. “People have longer wingspans, [making it] harder. They are closing out with hands to your face. But it’s something I’m getting used to. It’s kind of exciting for me to have a new challenge.

“Not that college was easy or anything. But it’s just exciting to play against better competition. I’m excited to learn and go from there.”

The Sixers don’t appear concerned about his early shooting woes. And they don’t think the longer NBA distance has anything to do with his slow start.

“Jared is a heck of a shooter,” Brase said. “He’s got great form. He’s got good lower body, and he shoots it effortlessly. I don’t think that’s a problem for him.

“Just with more reps and more experience, we are going to see him have some great games in Vegas.”

And he’s been putting in extra work.

Depending on the day, he’ll either come to the gym early or stay late after practice for an extra workout.

“I have to,” McCain said. “Being a smaller guard, you have to do everything you can to get on the court. I just want an opportunity wherever I go. If that means I have to get in the gym with coaches late nights, early mornings, or after practice, I’m going to do it. I’m going to find a way to get a chance on the floor.”