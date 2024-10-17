Sources: Sixers rookie Jared McCain suffered bruising in his lungs after falling on his back

Jared McCain is at home resting after being released from the hospital early Thursday morning.

The 76ers’ first-round pick was evaluated for a concussion Wednesday after a 117-95 preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Advertisement

Sources confirmed that McCain experienced pulmonary contusions, or bruising in his lungs, after falling on his back with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining in the game. He will be reevaluated today for a concussion.

However, the team is optimistic that he avoided serious injury. “He’s fine,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said Wednesday of McCain. “It was very scary. He caught himself, luckily. He didn’t fall flat on his back. He’s going to feel it tomorrow. That’s kind of what we were telling him. He just has to kind of take it easy. Make sure he’s 100 percent for opening night.”

McCain fell inside the paint, his head snapping back as he landed on his back before rolling to his side and to his back again. He had a hard time breathing.

Initially, it appeared that the guard had the wind knocked out of him. He kept trying to get up while gasping for air on the floor. After getting up, he headed straight to the locker room.

“I’ve actually seen him in the back there,” guard Jeff Dowtin said Wednesday night. “So I think everything is going to be fine. We’re praying for him, obviously. He’s a warrior. Tough, hard-nosed player. I think he’s going to be OK.”

» READ MORE: Paul George ‘not too concerned’ after hyperextending knee in Sixers’ preseason win vs. Hawks

McCain had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting along with seven rebounds and five turnovers in 22:49 of playing time. He’s averaging 12.8 points in five preseason games and his 64 total points lead the team. He’s also shooting 37.9% on three-pointers.