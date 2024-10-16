KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. lead undermanned Sixers to a preseason rout over Brooklyn Nets

KJ Martin feels his offensive game is coming along.

Adding a three-point shot to his game was one of the 76ers forward’s main goals heading into training camp. He also wanted to get a better understanding of coach Nick Nurse’s concepts and schemes. That’s something the five-year veteran was unable to do last preseason after joining the Sixers on Nov. 1 via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It feels good now that I have a training-camp routine compared to last year,” Martin said. “ … It’s been easy for me to find my spots and help my teammates.”

He got an opportunity to do that in Wednesday’s 117-95 preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Martin finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while starting alongside Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Tyrese Maxey. Martin shot 5-for-8 from the field and made both of his free throws. He did not, however, attempt a three-pointer.

The game also had two scares.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s leg hit Maxey in the back of the head as the Sixers’ point guard was falling after taking a charge from Dennis Schröder. He and Finney-Smith were laying on the court for a few seconds before getting up.

This comes as Paul George (left knee bone bruise) and Joel Embiid (left knee recovery) are already sidelined.

Then with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining, Jared McCain appeared to have the wind knocked out of him after falling to the court. After regaining his breath, McCain went to the locker room. After the game, the Sixers announced that McCain is being evaluated by medical staff following the fall, including for a concussion.

Maxey (seven points, five assists), Gordon (eight points), Oubre (18 points), and Drummond (seven points and nine rebounds) didn’t play in the second half. Martin exited the game with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

But he has passed up three-point opportunities. The listed 6-foot-6 power forward missed his lone attempt in five exhibitions.

“He’s done a lot of work on his shooting this summer,” Nurse said. “But still his game is kind of a power forward, right? But he’s only 6-4, or 6-5 or whatever, but he plays kind of a power game at the rim.

“Very good defender, lob threat. We’ll see how his shooting has improved one of these days if he takes a couple.”

Martin was tied with Max Fielder for a team-best 66.7% overall shooting from the field. He also took averages of 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists over 19.7 minutes into Wednesday’s exhibition.

It was a game where Kyle Lowry, Embiid, and George were the only Sixers players unavailable to play. Lowry had the night off. Embiid, who had a nagging left knee injury last season, is taking the preseason off as part of his ramp-up process. And George is sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in Monday’s road preseason game vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

George will be reevaluated on Tuesday, one day before the Sixers open the season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nurse was asked when he’ll know about the availability of George and Embiid for next week.

“I would say at the beginning of next week,” he said, “probably Monday, Tuesday at the latest.”

Martin has done a solid job of playing with energy and finding open spots to cut on the floor.

“Understanding who I am on the floor with also,” he said. “When [Paul George] was on the floor, Tyrese, I understood that most of the attention would be towards them. So just finding those gaps, getting a chance to score and making a play for my teammates has been way easy.”

The 24-year-old has also displayed vocal leadership this preseason. Entering his fifth season, Martin has a better understanding of the game. So he’s relaying the things that he’s learned to the rookies.

“The other guys, I’m just asking as much questions as possible,” Martin said.

But several months ago, he wasn’t expected to be a member of this season’s squad. Martin was not sure he wanted to return to the Sixers after last season ended.

He was looking for an opportunity to get substantial playing time. So he wanted to keep his options open.

But he ultimately signed a two-year, $16 million contract to remain with the team in July. While undersized, Martin could get some playing time. He and Guerschon Yabusele are the only listed power forwards on a team loaded with guards and wings.

The Sixers acquired him from the Clippers in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to his hometown team.

Martin averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games with two starts for the Sixers last season. He blossomed into a key rotation player late in the season because of injuries.

He averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in back-to-back road games against the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs. But Martin missed the final three games of the season with a toe injury. He was back out of the rotation in the Sixers’ first-round series against the New York Knicks.

For his career, Martin has averages of 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 266 games over four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Clippers, and Sixers.

“My goal this year is going out and competing at a high level,” he said.

McCain finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists on Wednesday.

Former Sixer Ben Simmons did not play in Wednesday’s game. Another former Sixer, Shake Milton, scored 13 points in a reserve role.