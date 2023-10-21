Sixers convert Javonte Smart’s Exhibit 10 contract to two-way deal

Javonte Smart is making an impression on the 76ers. It led to them converting the guard’s contract to a two-way deal on Saturday.

This comes one day after the Sixers waived two-way player Ricky Council IV and Exhibit 10 signee David Dukes Jr.

After standing out during summer league, Smart originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers in August. Exhibit 10 deals allow teams the flexibility to either retain a player on a minimum deal or convert the contract to a two-way deal.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid shakes off rust with 21 points in Sixers’ 120-106 preseason win over Hawks

Advertisement

Smart’s deal comes after he made 67% of his three-pointers (6-for-9) in limited action this preseason.

He averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 8.2 minutes in the four preseason games. The point guard previously had two-way deals with the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Smart, 24, was a second-team All-SEC performer at Louisiana State University, where he averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 assists during his three-year college career, before going undrafted in 2021. At Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, La., he was a three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball. His cousin, Keith Smart, played and coached in the NBA.

» READ MORE: Waiting too long to trade James Harden could haunt the Sixers

The Sixers’ roster stands at 19 players. They have 16 players with standard contracts, one above the regular-season limit. Philly must cut one standard player by Monday at 5 p.m.

Teams are allowed to carry three two-way players. Smart, Terquavion Smith, and Azuolas Tubelis currently hold those spots.