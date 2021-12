Sixers coach Doc Rivers raises his arms against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-96 loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Rudy Gobert gets this for finishing with a game-high 21 rebounds to go with a game-best plus 17. The Utah Jazz center also shot 6-for-11 from the field to finish with 17 points to go with two blocks.

Worst performance: Danny Green failed to score after missing all five of his shots, including four three-pointers. The Sixers shooting guard did block a shot and make a steal, but his poor shooting performance was hard to overlook.

Best defensive performance: Gobert also gets this one.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled from three-point land. They made only 6 of 33 (18.2%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They made 14 of 15 free throws (93.3%).