Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-96 loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Rudy Gobert gets this for finishing with a game-high 21 rebounds to go with a game-best plus 17. The Utah Jazz center also shot 6-for-11 from the field to finish with 17 points to go with two blocks.

Worst performance: Danny Green failed to score after missing all five of his shots, including four three-pointers. The Sixers shooting guard did block a shot and make a steal, but his poor shooting performance was hard to overlook.

Best defensive performance: Gobert also gets this one.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled from three-point land. They made only 6 of 33 (18.2%).

Best statistic: The Sixers were clutch from the foul line. They made 14 of 15 free throws (93.3%).