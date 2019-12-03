2) As the Jazz made a late run down the stretch, they packing the paint against the Sixers in the halfcourt, playing as far off of Ben Simmons at the top of the offense as I can remember a team playing here lately. There were several possessions where Royce O’Neal was in the bottom half of the foul circle as Simmons was dribbling at the top of the arc. Needless to say, Simmons did not even look to shoot. These are the sorts of possession that should cause you to sympathize with Brett Brown: its a conundrum whose only obvious answer is for Simmons to shoot.