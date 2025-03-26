Two-way guard Jeff Dowtin can only play in three of the Sixers’ remaining games

Jeff Dowtin’s availability with the 76ers is dwindling.

As a two-way player, the point guard is allotted only 50 regular season games because of the contract he signed before the season. Dowtin has been listed as active 47 times this year, making him eligible for just three of the Sixers’ remaining 10 games.

Advertisement

That’s a harsh reality for the makeshift squad, which has nine players sidelined for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center.

To combat that, Dowtin played against the New Orleans Pelicans (Monday) and Atlanta Hawks (Sunday) after being inactive versus the San Antonio Spurs (Friday) and Oklahoma City Thunder (March 19).

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey should be shut down next. His return would hurt Sixers’ tank race.

“For me, it’s just stay prepared, stay locked-in,” Dowtin said of coping with his situation. “Some nights you are not going to play. Sometimes you are going to play. Some night you are going to come off the bench. Obviously, I started [Sunday]. You [have to] just be ready for the opportunity.

“I try to carry each day like it’s a game day no matter if I’m active and inactive.”

The 27-year-old is averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 38 appearances, including two starts this season. He’s shooting 39.7% on three-pointers.

Dowtin had 12 points and a career-high three blocks in Monday’s 112-99 loss to the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Okeke’s 10-day comes to an end

Chuma Okeke’s second 10-day contract with the Sixers expired Tuesday night.

As a result, the power forward is back with the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the NY Knicks.

» READ MORE: Sixers sign Delaware Blue Coats forward Marcus Bagley to 10-day contract

Okeke averaged 6.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from three in seven games as a Sixer. Okeke, who also posted three starts, had his best performance in the team’s 33-point loss to the Thunder, producing a 14-point, 15-rebound effort. He made 4 of 5 three-pointers that night.

The Sixers signed Marcus Bagley to a 10-day contract on Monday.