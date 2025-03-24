Sixers sign Delaware Blue Coats forward Marcus Bagley to 10-day contract

Marcus Bagley, on Monday, became the latest player to sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers.

Bagley, a Delaware Blue Coats standout, signed one day after Oshae Brissett’s 10-day deal with the Sixers (23-48) expired.

Bagley averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18 regular-season contests in the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate. The 6-foot-6 small forward had 12 points and 14 rebounds Sunday for the Blue Coats against the Maine Celtics, his sixth double-double of the season.

The 23-year-old is the brother of Memphis Grizzlies post player Marvin Bagley III. Marcus Bagley originally agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Sixers after not being selected in the 2023 NBA draft out of Arizona State.

Bagley played for the Sixers’ 2023 summer-league team before signing his deal on Sept. 21. He was waived on Sept. 26 before joining the Blue Coats.

The Phoenix native averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while playing just 17 games over three seasons with the Sun Devils.

Brissett, a forward, averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in six games, including one start, during his 10-day contract.

Chuma Okeke’s second 10-day contract with the Sixers is set to expire Tuesday night. The power forward is averaging 6.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in six games with two starts ahead of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.