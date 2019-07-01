That’s because the two principles, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, are still at least two seasons from realizing their potential. Embiid needs to become more polished in the post, smarter and fitter. Simmons, who joined Embiid as an elite defender last season, needs to develop a 17-foot jump shot, and he needs learn to run a half-court offense more efficiently. Both have played just two full seasons in the NBA, so these deficiencies are understandable. They are deficiencies, nonetheless.