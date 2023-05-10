Former Sixers guard JJ Redick interviews for Raptors head coaching job

JJ Redick quickly pivoted from a 15-year NBA career to become a successful broadcaster with an equally successful podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

Can the former 76ers sharpshooter thrive as an NBA head coach just as quickly? The Toronto Raptors might give him a chance to find out. According to several media reports, Redick has interviewed with Toronto, which fired coach Nick Nurse four years after he won the NBA title.

Sportsnet Canada was the first to report the Raptors’ interest in Redick.

Redick retired from the NBA in 2021, averaging 12.8 points with a .415 three-point field goal percentage for his career. He played for the Sixers from 2017-19.

ESPN reported that Toronto received permission to interview several assistant coaches, including Kenny Atkinson (Warriors), Charles Lee (Bucks), former Sixers assistant coach Kevin Young (Suns), Mitch Johnson (Spurs), Jordi Fernandez (Kings), Darko Rajakovic (Grizzlies), and Chris Quinn (Heat).