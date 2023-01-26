Joel Embiid will play vs. Brooklyn Nets, square off with former Sixer Ben Simmons for first time

Joel Embiid will play in Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers center had been listed as questionable after missing Saturday’s 129-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings with a sore left foot.

Embiid was sidelined four games in November after suffering a midfoot sprain to his left foot. He also missed three games earlier this month because of foot soreness.

He is averaging a league-best 33.6 points along with 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocks.

Wednesday’s matchup will feature two of the Eastern Conference’s elite squads. The Sixers are second place, while the Nets (29-17) are a game back in fourth.

This game will also mark the first time Embiid will face former Sixer Ben Simmons since he was traded to the Nets in February.

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 season and Embiid sat out the teams’ Nov. 22 meeting.