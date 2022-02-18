Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 123-120 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

Best performance: I had to give this to Joel Embiid. The Sixers center finished with game-highs of 42 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists. It was his ninth game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. Russell Westbrook (2016-17, 12) and James Harden (2018-19, 10) are the only players with more 40-10 games over the last 30 years. Embiid also joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history to finish with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists twice in a three-game span.

Worst performance: Matisse Thybulle couldn’t avoid getting this award. The Sixers swingman failed to score a point while missing his lone shot attempt. He did block a shot, but finished a game-worst minus 14.

Best defensive performance: Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant on both sides of the floor. The Bucks forward had a game-high three steals to go with one block. Offensively, he had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers as a whole for giving the ball away in the fourth quarter. They had four turnovers in the last quarter.

Best statistic: The Sixers had a great bounce-back shooting night. They made 44 of 88 shots two nights after making only 23 field goals.

Best of the Best: This was a great bounce-back game for the Sixers. I must admit, this was kind of unexpected following Tuesday’s 48-point loss to the Celtics. But the Sixers bounced back by pulling off a thrilling victory that elevated them three in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the All-Star break.