Joel Embiid shares moment with former Sixers coach Brett Brown after 70-point performance

Joel Embiid exerted his dominance against the San Antonio Spurs, turning a hotly contested game into a celebration of his franchise-record 70 points.

Once the 76ers’ 133-123 win was secured and the party was in full swing, Embiid spotted former Sixers head coach Brett Brown, who is now an assistant with the Spurs.

Brown, who coached in Philly from 2013 to 2020, knows how far Embiid has come over the last decade. One a project of “The Process,” Embiid is now the reigning MVP.

So after Embiid’s latest high-water moment, he and Brown shared a moment of their own. Flanked by Robert Covington and Furkan Korkmaz, who also played for Brown, they shared an embrace that caught the attention of the sports world.

Asked after the game about Brown, Embiid quipped, “I’m glad I did it in front of him.” He then turned more sentimental.

“I started with him, first coach,” Embiid said. “He’s taught me a lot, not just on the basketball side, off the court too. Maturing is a big part of it. So it’s always good to see him, especially on the sideline. He’s done a lot, not just for me, but for the whole city of Philadelphia, too.”