After 4-1 road trip, Sixers realize they have ‘a chance’ at winning an NBA title

MINNEAPOLIS — Over the course of seven days, the 76ers traversed the country to play for the most part inspiring games in Miami, Dallas, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

On paper, the games were stressful not only because of tough competition but because of the roster being undermanned, resulting from the Sixers’ planned load managementschedule. But going 4-1 during their grueling five-game journey provides some peace of mind with 17 games remaining.

“It shows you that, not just for now, it shows you that we got a chance,” Joel Embiid said late Tuesday of winning the NBA title.

It also shows the strides the Sixers (43-22) have made on the road in three seasons under coach Doc Rivers. And that’s a great thing, considering the schedule isn’t getting easier.

After a two-game homestand, which begins Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers will play seven of eight games on the road.

But …

“We want our guys not thinking about home and away,” Rivers said. “I want them looking at games. I don’t ever say we have a home game. We have a game. It’s clear when we are at home because of our fans.

“But on the road, it’s just a game. Let’s go win the game. We don’t talk about where we are at.”

And it shows.

At 19-12, the Sixers have the NBA’s second-best road record. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks are tied for the best road record at 20-12.

However, the Sixers and Bucks are both 9-1 in their last 10 road games. That’s a long way from the Sixers losing 10 of their last 11 road games and dropping to 10-24 away from home before COVID-19 temporarily shutdown the 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020. They were among 22 teams that resumed the season inside the neutral site, dubbed the Disney Bubble. that July, wiping out true road and home games.

Rivers, hired before the 2020-21 season, knew he had to change the team’s culture.

“That was one of the things that I talked about that training camp is we have to do things off the court, so we can win on the court,” Rivers said. “I made a point to all our travel party and everyone that when you are on the road, it is not a vacation. It’s a work trip. And we have to focus on that.

“I thought the coaches, the front office, all of us had to set it [in place] first. And the players will follow and they’ve done that.”

Embiid, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz are the only remaining players from the 2019-20 squad. Some close to the team say that’s been a positive.

Some Sixers used to say they wanted to win, but their actions didn’t always support that. There was also jealously and unhappiness over roles.

That’s not to say everyone on this current roster is happy with whichever role has been assigned. But they have no choice but to accept it. Embiid gives a lot of credit to Rivers and states that one of the first things the coach did was spell out everyone’s role.

“Obviously, new players, new mindset,” Embiid said. “That changed a lot. Then I wasn’t as good as I am right now back then. I’m sure Tyrese [Maxey] also wasn’t as good, and guys that were here before weren’t as good. We all got better.

“So we all got better as a team and [we’re] just sticking together. We know what works and what doesn’t. So we just got to go out and execute offensively and defensively.”

And they’ll do so feeling a little rejuvenated after this trip.

Embiid sat out the Sixers’ 119-94 victory over the Miami Heat on March 1. Harris and P.J. Tucker missed Monday’s 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers. And Harden had the night off in Tuesday’s 117-94 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sixers hope all that recovery time will help them withstand more grueling road tests down the stretch.

