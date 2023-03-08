Sixers vs. Timberwolves takeaways: MVPiid, bounce-back defense, Harris’ rebounding

MINNEAPOLIS – Joel Embiid appears to be the NBA players’ choice for MVP.

The 76ers are capable of playing solid defense, and Tobias Harris can stockpile rebounds.

These three things stood out in Tuesday’s 117-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Joel MVP

It’s not uncommon to hear NBA players say that Embiid is the league’s MVP.

It usually comes after Embiid dominates their team. And that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night.

Embiid finished with a game-high 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in the lopsided victory. Afterwards Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was asked his thoughts on the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder.

“MVP,” Edwards said. “Most Valuable Player in the NBA, for sure.”

Embiid made 13 of 22 shots — including shooting 4-for-4 from beyond the three-point line. He scored 22 of the Sixers’ 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“I look up at my trainer,” Edwards said of Embiid, “and he just said, ‘You gotta tilt your hat to greatness.’ He was great tonight.”

Defensive stops

The Sixers improved to 8-0 this season when holding their opponents under 40% shooting. The Timberwolves only managed to shoot 39.5%. This came one night after the Indiana Pacers shot 58.9% against the Sixers.

“We just got more physical, I thought.” Harris said of the defensive improvement. “We were able to switch more, were able to really limit them out there.”

Coach Doc Rivers said the Sixers just kept the ball in front on plays. He added that he thought Edwards would score 90 points.

“We just kept guys in front of us,” Harris said. “What are they? Third or fourth in the league in the paint? We kept them out of the paint. I think that was the difference in the game for us.”

The Timberwolves scored 42 points in the paint and had seven second-chance points. The Sixers’ defense also benefitted from James Harden having the night off. In past games, Harden and Tyrese Maxey have struggled to make stops when paired together in the starting lineup.

Harris the rebounder

Harris finished with 10 points on 2-for-8 shooting after missing Monday’s game. But he made up for that with a season-high 14 rebounds along with four assists, four steals and block.

“I was just trying to do whatever was needed out there,” Harris said. “Tonight it was just being aggressive on the glass. The way that they play, a lot of pick-and-rolls, just trying to get out and push the basketball on the break as well.

“So I thought that was big. I got to keep that up.”

Harris sat out Monday’s game against the Pacers with a bruised left calf.

Best and Worst Awards

Best performance: This goes to Embiid.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Paul Reed. The Sixers’ backup center blocked a shot and had a steal. However, he missed six of his seven shots attempts, scoring only two points.

Best defensive performance: Harris gets this one.

Worst statistic: This goes to Minnesota’s foul shooting. The Timberwolves shot 71.4% from the foul line.

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They shot 60%..

Best of the Best: The third-place Sixers pulled within 1½ games of the second-place Boston Celtics with the win. The Sixers are 43-22 while the Celtics are 45-21.

