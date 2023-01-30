Inside Sixers: Georges Niang and Shake Milton downplay ‘altercation,’ Doc Rivers on ‘awful’ Tyre Nichols video and more

Joel Embiid shuffled into the 76ers’ locker room just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, wearing slippers and a hoodie.

“What up, Process?” teammate Tyrese Maxey asked.

Embiid had technically been listed as questionable to play in a nationally televised matchup against the Denver Nuggets because of foot soreness that has bothered him in recent weeks. Yet there were no signs of discomfort as Embiid unleashed another dominant outing, totaling 47 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists to outduel back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić in the Sixers’ 126-119 comeback victory.

The Sixers’ week was light on the number of games following a nine-day Western Conference road trip, but not on intensity. They topped the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in the first matchup between Embiid and the reviled Ben Simmons before rallying to beat the West-leading Nuggets, with both contests played in front of charged home crowds.

“All those games are good for us,” coach Doc Rivers said after the game.

Those marquee victories continued the Sixers’ surge, with seven wins in a row and 20 in their last 24 games to keep hold of the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-16 record. Though the level of competition dwindles this week, with two consecutive home games against the pesky Orlando Magic on Monday and Wednesday and then a trip to the tanking San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the schedule will rev up again before the All-Star break with games against the New York Knicks (twice), Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Nets before Feb. 16.

Here are some behind-the-scenes moments that peppered the Sixers’ week:

Niang, Milton dismiss ‘altercation’

Sixers followers are well aware that sharpshooting forward Georges Niang plays with openly fiery emotion. And in-person onlookers and the ABC-watching crowd caught a glimpse of that during Saturday’s first half, when Niang was visibly upset he did not get a pass from Shake Milton on a two-on-one opportunity.

After the win, however, Niang and Milton — whose lockers are directly next to each other — smiled and chuckled about the incident as a staff member told them he received an in-game push notification about it on his phone. To further squash any perceived drama, Niang posted a photo of him and Milton on his Instagram with the caption “Hey @espn @sportscenter no altercation here, shake tried to tell me I was the quietest teammate on the team i told him that cannot possibly be true”

Winning certainly makes it easier to move past such tense in-game moments. Yet Niang has consistently mentioned how the Sixers’ turnaround following a mediocre start to the season has been fueled by teammates’ ability to hold themselves — and each other — accountable. Embiid, who helped calm the Niang-Milton situation during a timeout, added that he did not mind Niang’s burst of passion.

“I just told both of them to let it go, that we had a [expletive] game to win,” Embiid said. “I think it’s also good for the team, not a bad thing. Guys get into each other, that makes us better. … After the game, we’re all laughing.”

Fashion, Eagles — and rapping? — at charity gala

Playing only two games in seven days allowed players and staff — along with the legendary Julius Erving — to attend Thursday’s Sixers Youth Foundation gala.

While walking the red carpet, Milton quipped that he thinks he bought his suit while in college. Matisse Thybulle revealed he does not watch much football, making him a bad choice to share any Eagles or NFC title game takes during television interviews. Later, Danuel House Jr. took the stage to perform one of his original rap songs while teammates danced behind him.

“I was a little nervous about that, I’m not going to lie,” Rivers said of House grabbing the microphone. “But it turned out absolutely great.”

Louis King taking it day by day

Guard Louis King signed a two-way contract with the Sixers the day after Christmas. But because of scheduling quirks, his first practice with the team was Friday. Instead, he has spent his time with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 14.8 points on 48.8% shooting along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

“This is not my first rodeo, so I know coming in here what to expect,” said King, who has been a professional since 2019. “… This is my job, so I come in here doing everything 110%. Coming in with a mindset that I’ve got to come in here and work hard and show all the coaches that I’m here to be myself.”

King called the opportunity to join the Sixers a “dream come true.” He grew up in Trenton before finishing his high school career at Hudson Catholic in Jersey City and signing with Oregon as a five-star recruit. He then went undrafted in 2019, but he latched on with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings on two-way contracts over the last three seasons. That experience is why Blue Coats coach Coby Karl has asked King to be a leader with that team, he said.

“I’ve got family, friends, supporters all around me,” King said. “It’s great to be back in this area.”

Rivers on Tyre Nichols video: ‘It was awful’

Rivers has been a prominent NBA voice on social justice issues, including writing an op-ed piece for The Inquirer about why he is working with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project for those wrongfully convicted and incarcerated.

When asked before Saturday’s game about the public release of the graphic video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten to death by police officers following a traffic stop in Memphis, Rivers said, “I don’t have a lot to say right now, because I want to focus on the game.”

“It was awful,” Rivers added. “Awful to watch. That’s all I’ll say right now.”