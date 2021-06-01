WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid suffered what the 76ers labeled a sore right knee in the first quarter of Monday’s Game 4 opening-round matchup against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. The MVP candidate went to the locker room late in the first quarter and didn’t return.

However, Embiid took a hard fall on his backside when Robin Lopez blocked his driving layup with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the quarter. After getting up gingerly, Embiid center sat on the bench during a timeout and returned to the game.

He stretched out his back before resuming play. However, he was subbed out of the game with 36.5 seconds remaining in the quarter. Embiid then went to the locker room. Moments later, the team trainer and team doctor went to the locker room to attend to Embiid.

Embiid spent the entire second quarter in the locker room where he was being evaluated. The team announced at halftime that he would not return.

He had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting to go with six rebounds in 11:24 before leaving the game.