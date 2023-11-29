Sixers’ Joel Embiid sits out game vs. Pelicans with an illness

NEW ORLEANS — Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center with an illness. The reigning MVP was ruled out 30 minutes before the game.

Marcus Morris Sr. got the start in Embiid’s place at center. This marked the second game that Embiid missed this season. He sat out the Sixers’ 112-99 road setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 22 with left hip soreness.

Morris finished with 16 points starting in Embiid’s place that night. The North Philly native joined Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup.

Embiid is averaging a league-best 32.0 points along with 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks.

The Sixers were also without Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib), Danuel House (left quadriceps contusion), and Jaden Springer (illness).

The Sixers (12-5) took a two-game winning streak into the matchup with the Pelicans (9-9).