Joel Embiid suffered a left-knee scare. And social media reacted to the tense moment.

It’s safe to assume the collective jaws of a city dropped in [insert your favorite adjective here] watching Sixers center Joel Embiid hit the floor after one of the most insane dunks from the big man in recent memory.

In the second quarter of the Sixers’ Game 1 Eastern Conference playoff series against the New York Knicks, Embiid threw a lob off the backboard, caught it, and finished the play with a posterizing dunk on the Knicks’ OG Anunoby. But he landed with the majority of his weight on his left leg — and immediately fell to the ground in pain.

Embiid, who was originally listed as questionable for Game 1, continues to make his return to the floor from a knee injury that sidelined him for two months. Following this recent scare, Embiid was examined in the locker room. He returned to the floor in the third quarter. But the moment didn’t pass without a plethora of reactions landing on social media seconds after the incident.

Embiid would be OK, and he returned to the Madison Square Garden floor a few minutes later, as the Sixers continued to battle back from a double-digit deficit at the time of the injury. Embiid alongside guard Tyrese Maxey, who finished with a team-high 33 points led the charge to give the Sixers the lead in the waning minutes of the third quarter.

And leave it to Philly make light of the moment and remind everyone that WWE’s WrestleMania was in town two weeks ago:

Collective gasps turned into collective sighs of relief with Embiid’s return. Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski offered a friendly reminder to the critics who wondered why the NBA’s reigning most valuable player would even attempt a dunk a like that…