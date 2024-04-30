Joel Embiid will play in Sixers’ must-win Game 5 after missing shootaround

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid is officially available to play in Tuesday’s Game 5 at the New York Knicks, after missing shootaround with a migraine.

Embiid entered Tuesday questionable to play in the must-win game with left knee injury recovery, as he has been throughout this first-round series.

Advertisement

He missed eight weeks during the regular season following a meniscus procedure in early February. The migraine symptoms could stem from the mild case of Bell’s palsy he is currently managing, which is also affecting the left side of his face.

» READ MORE: Can the Sixers extend their season? That could rest on their ability to survive non-Joel Embiid minutes.

Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, is averaging 35 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the series’ first four games. That includes a career-playoff-high 50-point outburst in Thursday’s Game 3 victory.

Starting wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is also available to play after missing shootaround with an illness.

The Sixers are down 3-1 in this series, and must win Tuesday to force a Game 6 Thursday night in Philly.