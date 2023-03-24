Skip to content
Sixers
Link copied to clipboard

Joel Embiid partakes in Sixers shootaround, signaling improvement from recent calf injury

Embiid and James Harden remain listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Sixers' Joel Embiid and James Harden run down the floor in the first half of a game against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers' Joel Embiid and James Harden run down the floor in the first half of a game against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

SAN FRANCISCO — Joel Embiid participated in the 76ers’ shootaround Friday morning at the Chase Center, while James Harden did not.

That would give one the impression that things are trending toward Embiid playing Friday night and Harden sitting out against the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Sixers standouts remain officially listed as questionable. Embiid is dealing with the right calf tightness that sidelined him in the second half of Wednesday’s 116-91 road victory over the Chicago Bulls. Harden missed that game with soreness in his left Achilles.

The league’s MVP frontrunner, Embiid is averaging a league-best 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Harden leads the NBA in assists at 10.8, while averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jalen McDaniels is also listed as questionable with a bruised right hip. The forward, who also missed Wednesday’s game, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games since being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade.

The Sixers (49-23) will look to extend their eight-game road win streak. The Warriors (38-36) have an eight-game home streak.

Published 
    Keith Pompey
    Instagram
    As the Sixers beat reporter, I provide daily coverage, perspective, a social media presence and long-form takeout pieces about one of the NBA's young emerging teams.