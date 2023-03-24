Joel Embiid partakes in Sixers shootaround, signaling improvement from recent calf injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Joel Embiid participated in the 76ers’ shootaround Friday morning at the Chase Center, while James Harden did not.

That would give one the impression that things are trending toward Embiid playing Friday night and Harden sitting out against the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Sixers standouts remain officially listed as questionable. Embiid is dealing with the right calf tightness that sidelined him in the second half of Wednesday’s 116-91 road victory over the Chicago Bulls. Harden missed that game with soreness in his left Achilles.

The league’s MVP frontrunner, Embiid is averaging a league-best 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Harden leads the NBA in assists at 10.8, while averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jalen McDaniels is also listed as questionable with a bruised right hip. The forward, who also missed Wednesday’s game, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games since being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade.

The Sixers (49-23) will look to extend their eight-game road win streak. The Warriors (38-36) have an eight-game home streak.