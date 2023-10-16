Joel Embiid will sit out Sixers’ preseason tilt against Brooklyn Nets, delaying on-court debut

NEW YORK — The 76ers will continue to wait for the on-court debut of Joel Embiid, who will not play in Monday’s preseason game at the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid’s status update comes after coach Nick Nurse said following Sunday’s practice that he expected the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player to play against the Nets. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ first two preseason games against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 8 and 11 while “ramping up” his conditioning.

James Harden (conditioning), Furkan Korkmaz (hamstring) and Danuel House Jr. (knee) also remain out. Harden, who had been practicing with the Sixers since ending a brief holdout following a trade request, did not participate in Monday’s shootaround.

Embiid averaged an NBA-best 33.1 points per game last season, while also averaging 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Harden led the league in assists (10.7 per game) in 2022-23 and added 21 points per game on 38.5% shooting from three-point range. House and Korkmaz are both fighting for spots in the Sixers’ rotation under Nurse, their first-year coach.

Embiid’s absence means Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Filip Petrusev will again be in line for more minutes against the Nets.