Sixers’ Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics

BOSTON — Joel Embiid is taking positive steps the 76ers hope will lead to his return to play.

The presumptive MVP did some skeleton work on Tuesday. He’s still listed as doubtful against the Boston Celtics for Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“If he can play, he plays,” Doc Rivers said. “If it’s 50/50, we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. So we’re just not going to take any chances.”

Tuesday marked the first time he participated in running drills since spraining his right lateral collateral ligament on April 20 in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said Embiid did work out in a pool, stressing that it’s not a basketball workout.

But on Tuesday, Embiid ran through the Sixers’ shell offense.

“And doing it up and down [the court] a couple times,” Rivers said, “and seeing how he does and how he fares.”

The next step is to see how his knee responds on Wednesday.

“You have to do it the day before [the game] to see if the next day, if there’s increased swelling,” Rivers said. “Then even if he feels good, that’s a no. So that’s what we will have to find out tomorrow.”

Embiid was unavailable to play April 22 in Game 4 when the Sixers closed out the opening-round series in a sweep of the Nets. He also sat out Monday’s Game 1 victory over the Celtics.

Up until Tuesday, his on-court activity only consisted of light shooting drills.

“When he does come back, if that’s Game 2 or Game 4, whenever he comes back, he is going to be tired,” Rivers said. “So we’re going to have to monitor that as well.”

Embiid would give the Sixers a lift if he does return during this series.

In this season’s four regular-season meetings vs. Boston, Embiid averaged 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks.