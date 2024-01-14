Sixers are ‘hopeful’ that Joel Embiid will return to play Monday

Joel Embiid was a full participant in 76ers practice Sunday, and coach Nick Nurse is “hopeful” the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player will be able to return from left knee inflammation for Monday afternoon’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

“We’re not ready to make a call on it yet,” Nurse said following practice. “But we’ll see after his usual pregame [warmup].”

After Sunday’s team session, Embiid went through extra on-court offensive and defensive work with coaches.

Embiid has missed seven of the Sixers’ last nine games with knee inflammation and a sprained ankle.