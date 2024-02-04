Sixers’ Joel Embiid will have knee surgery this week. He’s expected to be out for an extended period.

Joel Embiid will have a corrective procedure this week to repair an injury to the lateral meniscus in left knee, the 76ers announced Sunday night.

As a result, the All-Star center is expected to miss an extended period of time. A source said the Sixers are not ruling out a return this season. However, they won’t have a definitive timeline until after the procedure.

The Athletic reported that Embiid has been diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus. The lateral meniscus is cartilage that acts as a shock absorber and stabilizes the knee.

An MRI exam following Tuesday’s Sixers loss to the Golden State Warriors and further evaluation revealed the injury.

In addition to missing Thursday’s road victory over the Utah Jazz, Embiid remained sidelined in Saturday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid reinjured his knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s setback at the Chase Center. He left the game with 4 minutes, 4 seconds remaining after getting tangled with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga while going for a loose ball. Embiid grimaced in pain as Kuminga fell on his already sore left knee. The reigning MVP then grabbed his knee, rolling in pain before finally making it to his feet and limping to the locker room.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards.

Embiid has already missed 14 games because of injuries, ailments, illness, and rest. He can miss only three of the Sixers’ remaining 34 games to be eligible to win his second straight MVP. Being sidelined for an extended period of time will deny him that opportunity.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is in the midst of a historic season.

He’s averaging a league-best 35.3 points. Embiid is also sixth in rebounds (11.3), 11th in blocks (1.8), and averages a career-best 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes.