Nick Nurse thinks Sixers are ‘getting closer’ to learning the next step of Joel Embiid’s treatment plan

The 76ers have no definitive answers in regards to the next step for Joel Embiid’s ailing left knee.

The 2023 NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Feb. 28 to focus on treatment and rehabilitation. At the time, the Sixers stated they and specialists would continue working with Embiid to ensure the best path for his long-term health and performance.

He was in good spirits while in the gym following Saturday’s practice casually shooting the ball with slides on. Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked afterward if the 7-foot-2 center or the medical staff had provided an idea of what the next steps might look like.

“No, not yet,” Nurse said. “But I think they are getting closer to that. I think there’s another [evaluation] at some point today, as well. I know they met a lot and talked a lot and [saw] a lot of people.

“So we are working at it, but we just don’t have a definitive answer quite yet.”

Embiid and the team have been considering alternative options, including another surgery, for his left knee which hasn’t regained full strength following meniscus surgery last February.

Though he played in just 19 games, Embiid’s averages of 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds were the fourth- and second-lowest, respectively, in his nine NBA seasons. He also shot career lows from the field (44.4%) and from three (29.9%).

However, Embiid will be one of six Sixers sidelined for Sunday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center. Like him, Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) has not played since Feb. 9. Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain) will miss his third consecutive game, while Paul George (left groin soreness) will be sidelined for his second straight. George, who did not practice Saturday, will also miss Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Maxey did individual specialized work.

“I think the back isn’t too bad,” Nurse said of Maxey. “I don’t think it’s nearly as serious as it certainly could have been. But they are going to want to make sure he’s moving and landing and jumping and being able to tolerate all that stuff for sure.”

The Sixers (21-41) will look to snap a three-game skid and win for just the third time in 17 games when they face the Jazz (15-48).