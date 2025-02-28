Sixers announce that Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season

Joel Embiid’s season is finished.

After further evaluation on the seven-time All-Star center’s left knee, the 76ers determined that Embiid was medically unable to play and will remain sidelined to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

“We are working with the medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information,” the team said in a statement Friday. “The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

This news comes hours after Embiid was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid only played in 19 games this season.

He missed the previous two games while he and the team considered alternative options, including another surgery, for his ailing left knee. Embiid underwent testing on his knee on Monday and Tuesday.

As of Friday afternoon, the Eastern Conference’s 12th-place Sixers (20-38) were 2½ games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls with 24 games remaining. That has some significance as the teams that finish Nos. 7 through 10 will participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Sixers’ goal is to advance to the Play-In tourney with the hope of securing one of the final two playoff spots.

But will that goal change with Embiid being ruled out the remainder of the season?

The Sixers are riding an NBA-worst nine-game losing streak and have lost 11 of their last 12 games. It’s no secret they needed a healthy Embiid to turn things around and make a serious postseason push.

Without Embiid, the Sixers, who have the league’s sixth-worst record, could consider tanking as a way to keep their top-six protected first-round pick in June’s NBA draft.