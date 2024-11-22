Sixers’ Joel Embiid sits out shootaround; questionable vs. Nets with knee injury management

Sixers center Joel Embiid was at shootaround but did not participate Friday morning at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid is listed as questionable for the Sixers’ NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night with left knee injury management.

The seven-time All-Star played in just 39 regular-season games during the 2023-24 season while missing multiple months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Embiid missed the entire preseason and first six games of this regular season with left knee injury management before serving a three-game league suspension. He made his season debut against the New York Knicks on Nov. 12 only to miss the following night’s game due to managing the knee.

He is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games. The 30-year-old is coming off his best performance, finishing with season highs of 35 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers (2-11, 0-2) are already without Paul George (left knee bone bruise) and Kyle Lowry (strained right hip). Two-way players Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards are assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Nets (6-9, 1-1) will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery) and Day’Ron Sharpe (left hamstring strain). Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain) and Nic Claxton (lower-back strain) are questionable, while Cam Thomas (lower-back tightness) is probable.

The Sixers are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. They are ranked fourth in the NBA Cup East Group A standings, one spot behind the Nets.