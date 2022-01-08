Joel Embiid’s current scoring tear has put him in elite company, joining Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only Sixers in franchise history who have totaled 30 or more points in at least six consecutive games.

But Embiid’s performances during this six-game winning streak have also put his growing chemistry with Seth Curry and Matisse Thybulle on display.

In the two-man game, Sixers coach Doc Rivers has been particularly pleased with Embiid and Curry in the “loop” action. The coach showed film of when the Sixers ran that three times in a row during Wednesday’s win in Orlando and got three different scoring results: an Embiid driving bucket, a Curry three-pointer and an Embiid roll and layup.

“We ran it a lot last year,” Rivers said. “It was good, but not like this. Now they’re getting everything.

“It’s nice when you can start building on one action, because then you can disguise what you’re doing.”

The pick and roll also helped give Curry space to total 13 first-quarter points in Friday’s victory over San Antonio. He finished with 23 points and seven assists.

“Obviously, tonight we took it to another level,” Embiid said after the game. “It was a little easier because their bigs were staying back, so all I really had to do was hold the screen and get him open.”

Added Curry: “The more we run it, the more it produces. There’s endless options off of it. It’s tough to guard, tough to game-plan for.”

Thybulle, meanwhile, got free in the “dunker” spot along the baseline against the Spurs, cutting to the basket and receiving two Embiid passes for easy slams as part of his 5-for-5 night from the floor. That has become an emphasis for Thybulle, a perimeter defensive menace whose shooting has been inconsistent throughout his three-year career.

“Just read the double team and be that outlet,” Thybulle said. “[Friday night], I got a lot of those passes. Other nights, it doesn’t show up in my stat line, but it’s drawing over help defenders and [Embiid is] able to make skip passes and other things like that. It just opens up a lot on the floor.”

Embiid, however, wants to see more out of both players.

He mentioned there were a couple more open looks that Curry could have shot Friday night. He wants Thybulle to take more three-pointers instead of “always pump-faking.” And with Thybulle sitting next to him during Friday’s postgame press conference, Embiid recalled one time in the game that Thybulle received a wide-open pass in the dunker spot and “frickin’ passed the ball to the 3. I didn’t understand it. … I was mad.”

“I said I was sorry,” Thybulle responded with a smile.

No point guard? No problem

Rivers called the Sixers’ first half against the Spurs one of their better offensive stretches of the season, with ball movement leading to in-rhythm shots. That’s impressive considering the team’s two primary ballhandlers, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, were in health and safety protocols and out with a back contusion, respectively.

That has often shifted the responsibility to initiate the offense to Curry and Furkan Korkmaz. Curry said Sixers have kept their approach simple by pushing the ball up the floor, playing through their big men at the top of the key and making correct reads. Rivers praised how Korkmaz settled down in the second half against the Spurs, after their ball pressure defense flustered him a bit early in the game.

“That’s growth,” Rivers said.

Embiid has also been bringing the ball up more frequently. After struggling with his handle in the first two playoff series of his career, Embiid began studying film of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and other elite guards while working to improve on the floor. That has also helped him shave his turnover average from 3.8 per game as a rookie to 2.5 per game so far this season.

“That’s the only aspect of my game the last two years that has been really criticized,” Embiid said. “So I really wanted to be better and make my teammates better.

“I think it’s been OK. I can still do a better job at times. Going to make mistakes here and there. It’s not going to be perfect, but every single day I’m gonna try to get better.”

Charlie Brown, Braxton Key excited for opportunity with Sixers

Even before Charlie Brown Jr. and Braxton Key made their Sixers debuts Friday night, they were grateful for the opportunity to sign 10-day contracts after spending the bulk of this season with the G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.

The call-up was a “shock” for Brown, a Philly native who credits Iverson with sparking his interest in basketball. Since his college career at St. Joseph’s, he said he has gotten “way better” in his playmaking, shooting and court awareness. Before joining the Sixers, he was on a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks and also spent time with Atlanta and Oklahoma City during the past three seasons.

“Some people might say it’s tough, but I love to do it,” Brown said of bouncing between teams. “Any time I’m available to play basketball or do anything that will better me and my situation, I’m gonna do it 100%. I’m enjoying the journey.”

Key, whose late minutes Friday were his NBA debut, said his confidence in his shot and physical strength have improved since last year’s G League season. He has learned how to play small-ball 5 with the Blue Coats, creating mismatches against opponents. And he is looking forward to picking up defensive tips from Thybulle.

“Seeing how they operate on their day-to-day,” Key said, “how they get their work in and how they take care of their bodies, they’re just really professionals. I’m just … trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can.”

Sixers look to keep Reed

The Sixers plan to guarantee reserve forward Paul Reed’s contract for the rest of the season, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Reed, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 45 games during his first two NBA seasons. He was last season’s G League MVP and has also spent time with the Delaware Blue Coats this season. He is currently in health and safety protocols.