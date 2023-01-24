Center Joel Embiid sits out Sixers practice; will he play vs. Ben Simmons and the Nets?

Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ practice Tuesday while continuing to nurse his left foot, putting his availability in question for Wednesday’s anticipated home matchup against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid missed Saturday’s win at Sacramento with “injury recovery,” after sitting out three games with the ailment earlier this month. Doc Rivers defined Tuesday’s practice as light, and Embiid did some post-practice shooting work with assistant Sam Cassell and the player-development staff following the team session.

Embiid and Simmons have not yet shared the court since the guard’s fallout with the Sixers that led to last season’s blockbuster trade. Simmons did not play in the first game since the trade in March, while Embiid was out for this season’s first meeting on Nov. 22 in Philly. The Sixers and Nets will play in Brooklyn on Feb. 11 and April 9.

Embiid has been playing like an MVP contender when healthy, ranking second in the NBA in scoring (33.6 points per game) and adding 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He has missed 12 of the Sixers’ 46 games because of injury or illness.

If Embiid does not play Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell and P.J. Tucker are contenders to start at center and Paul Reed would be in line for more minutes.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.