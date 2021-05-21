Two 76ers are finalists for the NBA’s six awards, with Joel Embiid among the final three for MVP and Ben Simmons a finalist for defensive player of the year.
The finalists for each of the awards, voted from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters and listed alphabetically, are as follows:
NBA Coach of the Year
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks
Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Most Improved Player
Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons
Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
NBA Most Valuable Player
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
NBA Rookie of the Year
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
NBA Sixth Man
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz
Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
Embiid and Simmons helped lead the Sixers (49-23) to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In 51 games, Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Jokic, who played all 72 games for the Nuggets, is considered the frontrunner for the award after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. Curry, who helped lead the Warriors into the playoffs, led the NBA in scoring (32.0 ppg.).
Simmons was a first team All-Defense choice last season. In 58 games this season he was seventh in steals (1.6 per game) and versatile enough to guard any position on the court.
Gobert is a two-time defensive player of the year and last season joined Simmons on the first team. Green is also a former NBA defensive player of the year.
The winners will be announced throughout the playoffs on TNT.