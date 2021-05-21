Two 76ers are finalists for the NBA’s six awards, with Joel Embiid among the final three for MVP and Ben Simmons a finalist for defensive player of the year.

The finalists for each of the awards, voted from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters and listed alphabetically, are as follows:

NBA Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Most Improved Player

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

NBA Most Valuable Player

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

NBA Sixth Man

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Embiid and Simmons helped lead the Sixers (49-23) to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In 51 games, Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Jokic, who played all 72 games for the Nuggets, is considered the frontrunner for the award after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. Curry, who helped lead the Warriors into the playoffs, led the NBA in scoring (32.0 ppg.).

» READ MORE: The Sixers are at the center of a philosophical clash in these NBA playoffs, and there’s a lot at stake. | Mike Sielski

Simmons was a first team All-Defense choice last season. In 58 games this season he was seventh in steals (1.6 per game) and versatile enough to guard any position on the court.

Gobert is a two-time defensive player of the year and last season joined Simmons on the first team. Green is also a former NBA defensive player of the year.

The winners will be announced throughout the playoffs on TNT.