Sixers’ Joel Embiid not on hand for NBA All-Star practice but intends to play in Sunday’s game

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid missed Saturday’s Eastern Conference All-Star practice and the following media availability.

The 76ers’ six-time All-Star, however, is expected to be on hand for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena. All this comes after Embiid reiterated on Wednesday that he’s unsure if he’ll play in the game.

A Sixers source believes that Embiid intends to play in the All-Star Game. But on Wednesday, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder didn’t give the impression that he would definitely play.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend

Advertisement

“I’m not sure,” Embiid said when asked if he would play in the midseason game in Salt Lake City. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks — a month.”

Embiid, 28, has been dealing with left foot soreness.

The ailment sidelined him for the Sixers’ road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 21. He played the following 11 games despite being listed as questionable.

The center’s goal is to be ready for the Sixers’ final 25 games of the regular season and the playoffs. He’s determined to take care of himself and be in the best position possible to succeed.

Embiid is second in the league in scoring at 33.1 points. He also averages 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks.

On Feb. 3, he was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for January. It’s the second straight month that he has been selected as the East’s best player.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks

The league announced on Feb. 10 that Embiid, along with the Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, will start in place of sidelined All-Stars Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

That news enabled Embiid to be named an All-Star starter for the sixth consecutive season. The seventh-year veteran did not play in the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta because of COVID-19 contact tracing.