The Sixers could sign Joel Embiid to a three-year, $193.5 million extension this summer

The window for the 76ers to extend Joel Embiid’s contract opens July 18 amid an offseason full of organizational change.

The Sixers will be able to negotiate a three-year extension worth $193.5 million in addition to the $106.6 million he’s set to make over the next two seasons. Embiid will have a player option for $59 million for the 2026-27 season without the extension.

On paper, this extension seems like a no-brainer for Embiid and the Sixers.

The 7-foot-1, 280-pounder is a seven-time All-Star who won the MVP award in 2023. At 30, he’s in the prime of his career and would be locked up through the 2028-29 season. However, critics could argue his extensive injury history might make a new extension cost prohibitive. Embiid would make $59.7 million (2026-27), $64.5 million (2027-28), and $69.3 million (2028-29) during the three years of a new extension.

He has missed 336 games — the equivalent of four seasons — since being selected third in the 2014 NBA draft. Despite that, Embiid is still one of faces of the NBA. And his presence alone gives the “win now” Sixers their best opportunity to contend.

That’s part of the reason the Sixers are determined to upgrade the roster around him and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of the 2025 NBA title. Embiid, Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV are the only players under contract beyond this season, with Reed and Council being on non-guaranteed deals.

The Sixers could have close to $65 million available in salary-cap space when free agency begins at 6 p.m. on June 30. They’ll also have five first-round picks and multiple pick swaps over several seasons available to trade, beginning at the start of the NBA draft on June 26 and 27. That will include a first-rounder (No. 16) and a second-round selection (No. 41) in this upcoming draft.

The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or trade from a pool that includes the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram.

The team is also expected to re-sign Maxey, an All-Star point guard, to a five-year, $205-million deal.

But when healthy, Embiid is arguably the league’s best player.

He has averages of 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 3.4 turnovers in 488 career games.

Embiid is a two-time scoring champion, a five-time All-NBA selection, a three-time All-Defensive pick, a three-time Eastern Conference player of the month, and a 12-time player of the week.

He averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks while playing in just 39 games this season because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Prior to injury, the Sixers star’s 2023-24 season was being compared with Wilt Chamberlain.

Embiid’s season highlight came when he produced a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds, five assists, and just one turnover in the 133-123 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The performance marked the first time in league history that a player had registered at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game. At that time, Embiid’s point total was an NBA season-high, surpassing the 64 points Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13. Dallas Maverick point guard Luka Dončić would surpass Embiid with a 73-point performance in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26.