Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins NBA Eastern Conference player of the week

Joel Embiid was named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week for the third time this season on Monday.

The 76ers center averaged 38.5 points on 62% shooting to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.8 blocks as the team went 4-0 last week.

His highlight was finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Tuesday night’s 117-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Embiid scored 22 of the Sixers’ 29 points in the third quarter and sat out the fourth.

Embiid won this season’s other conference player of the week honors on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. Monday marked the 10th player of the week honor of his career. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is the only player with more player of the week awards as a Sixer with 20.

Embiid is averaging a league-best 33.4 points this season. He’s ninth in rebounds (10.0) and sixth in blocks (1.6).

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges and guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell are the other East nominees.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis won the Western Conference player of the week after averaging 20.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists in three games.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard are the other West nominees.