Answer: What’s up, Steve? Thanks for asking this great question. I must admit this was one I kept thinking about for the past several days.
The first key to winning it all has to do with the health and mindset of Joel Embiid. The three-time All-Star has to be healthy and mentally locked in. If you can recall, he was injured in the Sixers’ last two postseason appearances. Yes, Embiid dominated on occasion. Imagine how he would have performed if healthy. Secondly, he has to come in focused to dominate whenever he’s on the court. When he does that, there’s no one in the league capable of stopping the big fella.
The second key is finding a way to better utilize Al Horford when he’s on the court with both Embiid and Ben Simmons. As the team shrinks its rotation in the postseason, it’s going to have to rely on those three playing more minutes together. So Brett Brown must find a way to make it work and get Horford more involved.
The third key has to do with sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz being more consistent. He needs to make people forget about former JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli. The Sixers reserve guard shot 45.3% on three-pointers in 30 home games. Meanwhile, he shot 34.7% from that distance in 34 away games.
If he can consistently knock down shots at Walt Disney World’s neutral site, the Sixers could be hard to beat.
A: What’s good, Malachi? I expect the Sixers to utilize a 10-man rotation. I see the Sixers starting Milton, Tobias Harris, Embiid, Richardson and Simmons with Horford, Korkmaz, Alec Burks, Matisse Thybulle and Glenn Robinson III coming off the bench.
With that said, Shake won’t have to push Richardson. Plus, Richardson, a solid defender and glue guy, will be vital to the starting lineup. I do see Shake getting a lot of time during the eight “seeding” games. However, I expect the Sixers to start resting their starters once they realize who they’ll face in the first round. The eight games will give the team a better understanding of who will be in the postseason rotation more so than the starting lineup.
A: What’s up, J.A.? I understand and appreciate your question. I think the problem with Simmons is that he’s too versatile. He can play point guard, power forward and center all at a high level. I believe you are talking his refusal to shooting three-pointers while on the perimeter as a point guard. Yes, that would make him more of a complete point guard and help the Sixers. However, I think his best position is point forward, where he doesn’t have to shoot three-pointers. To me, he’s unstoppable and everything seems more natural to him there.
I think moving forward the Sixers need to pair him with another point guard (Milton in the immediate future). They can continue to call Simmons the starting point guard if they choose to while playing him in the post. Believe me, all the discussions over his not applying himself to get better in part of his games he struggles in will stop. In my opinion, he’s actually a great point forward, who happens to be athletic enough to excel as a point guard. Now, it would be great for him to shoot three-pointers to extend his game. However, that would be less of a problem at the four spot.