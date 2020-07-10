I think moving forward the Sixers need to pair him with another point guard (Milton in the immediate future). They can continue to call Simmons the starting point guard if they choose to while playing him in the post. Believe me, all the discussions over his not applying himself to get better in part of his games he struggles in will stop. In my opinion, he’s actually a great point forward, who happens to be athletic enough to excel as a point guard. Now, it would be great for him to shoot three-pointers to extend his game. However, that would be less of a problem at the four spot.