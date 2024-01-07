Inside the Sixers: There’s no comparison between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić

Right now, Joel Embiid takes second place to no one.

Really no need to remind NBA fans of that fact. Embiid’s game speaks for itself. Never have we seen a 7-foot-2, 280-pounder effortlessly emulate guards.

The 76ers center is in the midst of a historical season, reaching milestones only accomplished before by Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

But the one thing Embiid may feel the need to remind folks of, though, is that he’s unapologetically himself. Even though people want to compare him to Denver Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, there’s no comparison. Of course, everyone has their opinion.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers-Knicks takeaways: Philly misses defensive leaders; Joel Embiid extends streaks; team quits

Jokić “just does everything,” former Sixers coach Doc Rivers said recently during an episode of KG Certified. “Joel is the best scorer. Joel is the only guy who can stop Joel from scoring. You can’t stop him — he can do everything.

“But the Joker, man. He just makes everybody better. He runs their whole offense. Just throw him the ball.”

Perhaps.

In all honesty, you can’t — and shouldn’t — try to compare the two. It’s the equivalent of trying to compare Hall of Famer Michael Jordan to LeBron James.

James, in his 21st NBA season, is a more efficient player, a better passer, and better rebounder than Jordan was during his 15 seasons. On the flip side, Jordan was an elite scorer and winner, had a much better free-throw percentage, and was a way better defender and ballhandler.

With that, the choice between Jordan and James for GOAT of the NBA really comes down to personal choice. Just like the choice between Embiid and Jokić for the NBA’s current best player comes down to personal choice.

But the fact is the league hasn’t had a player as dominant as Embiid for some time.

The eighth-year veteran, who missed Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center, has scored at least 30 points for the 16 consecutive games. Embiid is also on the cusp of 16 straight contests with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

He has also tallied a 30-point double-double in 20 of his 27 games this season, the most such games in the NBA.

“One of the things about his game, when you think about his skill set, he can play away from the basket,” New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Embiid. “He can play back to the basket. He can shoot the three, put it on the floor. He can isolate it at the nail. He’s good at going to the second side on the dribble handoff. I think those are the things he’s always been good at.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers are far from proven right now. But they just might end up the East’s second-best team.

Because of the space Embiid commands, opponents must commit more than one defender to guard him. That opens up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

So add in Tyrese Maxey’s ability to go off the dribble and the rest of the Sixers’ shooters, and it opens up the floor even more for Embiid to find lanes and dominate on the offensive end.

“But so much of that is predicated on what he’s forcing your defense to do,” Thibodeau said. “And I think his unselfishness, because it’s not just his scoring and his rebounding, it’s his playmaking also.

“So it puts a lot of pressure in there.”

While it’s still early, Embiid is on pace to win his second straight MVP title and third consecutive scoring title. And he’s getting better by the season.

Embiid averaged a league-best and a career-high 34.6 points as of Friday. He was fifth in the association in rebounding (11.8) and 10th in blocks (2.0). In addition, he averaged a career-best 6.0 assists.

Embiid also leads the league in usage percentage (37.9) and shares the lead with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela for second-chance points (4.8 per game).

» READ MORE: Why the NBA’s new player-participation rule could affect Joel Embiid’s MVP bid

Meanwhile, Jokić is 13th in scoring (26.1). He’s third in rebounding (11.9) and fourth in assists (9.1). The Serbian is fourth in second-chance points (4.1), fourth in points in the paint (16.1), and 24th in usage percentage (29.2).

So they’re different types of dominant players. Embiid is the Jordan and Kobe Bryant version, while Jokić is more in the James and Magic Johnson mode.

But Embiid’s dominance has historical significance.

So for him and his legacy, it’s great to be different. Especially considering he’s not taking second to anyone.